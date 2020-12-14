The Singapore-flagged ship, the BW Rhine, was conducting discharging operations when it was struck at 12:40 a.m. local time, according to Hafnia, the ship’s owner, which said it was possible that “some oil had escaped from the vessel.” A fire that broke out out onboard was extinguished and all 22 crew members on board were safe, the company said.
An alert from Britain’s Maritime Trade Operations said that Jiddah’s port was closed after the explosion amid “unconfirmed reports of a second vessel being involved in an incident.” Saudi Arabia’s government did not immediately comment on the apparent attack, and there was no claim of responsibility for the explosion by Monday afternoon.
Yemen’s Houthi rebels have in the past claimed attacks on Saudi Arabia’s energy infrastructure, including a cruise missile strike on a plant in Jiddah last month operated by the Saudi oil giant Aramco. The Iranian-allied Houthis and Saudi Arabia are adversaries in Yemen’s war, which intensified in March 2015 after the intervention of a Saudi-led military coalition.
The war has saddled Yemen with one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises and raised concerns for the safety of ships in the Red Sea, off Yemen’s western coast.
An attack last year on Aramco facilities in eastern Saudi Arabia shook world oil markets and drove up tensions between Iran and its foes in the Persian Gulf. The Houthis initially took responsibility for the attack but Saudi Arabia and the United States said it was carried out by Iran, which Tehran’ s government denied.