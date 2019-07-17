In this Tuesday, July 16, 2019 photo, people visit an art installation in Jerusalem. The project in downtown Jerusalem is using a tower of old windows to give a view of the city’s diverse cultural past and present and bring life to a neglected area. “Window Stories” is made of 500 windows collected by the late Jerusalem artist Yoram Amir, who organizers said was “madly in love” with the city and its many ethnic and religious communities. (Dusan Vranic/Associated Press)

JERUSALEM — A project in downtown Jerusalem is using a tower constructed of old windows to give people a view of the city’s diverse cultural heritage and bring life to a neglected area.

“Window Stories” is made of 550 windows collected by the late Jerusalem artist Yoram Amir, who died earlier this year. Organizers say the eclectic collection reflects the ethnic and religious pluralism of the city and sends a powerful message.

Kobi Frig, the project’s manager, says the structure includes windows from Muslim, Christian, Jewish and Armenian neighborhoods. He says “they all come together as a beautiful piece.”

The exhibit is part of an annual festival put on by Mekudeshet, a group that sponsors artistic events that focus on Jerusalem’s complexities.

