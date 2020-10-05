During the ambassador’s reception in Damascus, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moallem expressed “pride in Omani foreign policy” and appreciation for “the close fraternal relations between the countries,” according to Oman’s state news agency.
Oman’s new ambassador, Turki bin Mahmood al-Busaidy, said he looks forward to “expanding the paths of cooperation and shared interests between the two brotherly countries,” the statement added.
Syria was expelled from the 22-member Arab League in 2011, and Arab countries have sanctioned Damascus and condemned its use of military force against the opposition. Yet with the war winding down and the Syrian army recapturing most of the territory once lost to the opposition, a few Arab countries that had once boycotted Assad and backed his opposition are now pursuing a quiet rapprochement with his government. The Syrian opposition, which now only controls one overpopulated stretch of territory in northwestern Syria, is mainly supported by Turkey, a rival of the United Arab Emirates and other Arab countries because of its embrace of regional Islamists.
The UAE reopened its embassy in Damascus in 2018 but the embassy representation remains at the level of chargé d’affaires, though the reopening is considered a gateway to closer ties.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.