In keeping with Islamic tradition, the funeral was held within hours of the death of Qaboos, the Middle East’s longest-serving Arab ruler, who died late Friday at the age of 79.

The simple, solemn ceremony at the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque in Oman’s capital Muscat eschewed the kind of lavish state funeral more typical for the region — which could have drawn leaders from around the world and given Oman a chance to showcase its international prestige.

His successor was quickly named. Haitham bin Tariq al Said, a cousin, was announced after authorities opened a sealed letter from Qaboos identifying who he wished to take his place. Qaboos had no direct heirs and had refrained from making his choice of successor public.

The swift accession of a new ruler put to rest speculation that the sultan’s death might trigger a destabilizing power struggle within the royal family in the strategically located country.

Oman commands access to the mouth of the Persian Gulf, the world’s most vital oil route, and is growing in importance as a transshipment route between China and the expanding markets of Africa.

After assuming the role as the new sultan, Haitham pledged to continue the policies of his predecessor, who was widely respected among many Omanis for having brought stability to a once deeply fractured country during his five-decade rule and for bringing modernity to the conservative tribal society.

“We will remain guided by the late sultan’s wisdom going forward. We will preserve and embark on the achievements he made,” he said in a televised address.

He also said he would uphold Oman’s role as a peacemaker and mediator in regional and international disputes. “We will continue to assist in resolving disputes peacefully,” he said.

Oman is perhaps best known internationally for the role it played in secret negotiations leading up to the signature of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, serving as the initial conduit for communications between the Obama administration and Tehran. It has continued to mediate between the United States and Iran and in other regional disputes.

But with Qaboos severely ill during last week’s surge of tensions between Iran and the United States, the Omani authorities issued a terse statement saying they would not be acting as an intermediary in this dispute.

Many Omanis had known no other ruler in their lives, and some took to Twitter to express grief.

“Goodbye Baba Qaboos, we will miss you so much” wrote Amna al-Baloushi, posting a photo of herself among the Omanis who gathered along the route taken by the convoy carrying Qaboos’s coffin to the mosque. “Our hearts are broken.”

