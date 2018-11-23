One of Syria’s most famous activists was assassinated by gunmen on Friday, according to associates, underscoring the mortal threats facing a dwindling pool of dissidents who still openly oppose government and extremist forces there.

Raed Fares, 46, was the founder of Radio Fresh, a channel broadcasting news across Syria’s once sprawling opposition-held areas to warn of incoming airstrikes and counter the messages of militants who were co-opting more and more of the country’s 2011 uprising against the government.

For this, he had become a hunted man. Writing in The Washington Post earlier this year, Fares said that he had survived at least one assassination attempt. He had also been abducted by al-Qaeda’s Syrian affiliate on multiple occasions. “But we haven’t given up. We’re still broadcasting our independent coverage of the Syrian revolution, countering terrorism and advocating tolerance,” he wrote.

Photographs shared online Friday showed the activist’s body lying on a hospital stretcher. An eyewitness said that armed men had sprayed bullets into his car as it pulled up outside an apartment block in Kafranbel, a town in the opposition enclave of Idlib, killing Fares and a colleague, Hammoud al-Juneid.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed during Syria’s seven year war, and proponents of peaceful change have been targeted by all sides. Inside government jails, thousands of them have died from execution, torture or neglect. Extremist groups have also attacked or arrested activists who contradict their narrative and oppose their tactics.

The identities of Fares’ killers were not immediately clear Friday, but his death intensified a growing climate of fear in Idlib, Syria’s most northern province and the country’s final rebel bastion. Hundreds of people have been killed in recent months as armed groups turn on each other and activists are targeted for their work, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group.

Friends said they had begged Fares to leave. “Tens of times I’ve asked him,” wrote Fadel Abdul Ghany on Twitter Friday. “He would simply answer: “What can they do? Kill me? [Well] let them kill me. I’m not going to leave and leave them the country”.

