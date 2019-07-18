LAHORE, Pakistan — Authorities in Pakistan have arrested a former prime minister over alleged irregularities related to the import of natural gas from Qatar.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi served as prime minister for nearly a year after Nawaz Sharif was removed from office in July 2017 for failing to disclose foreign assets. Sharif is currently serving a seven-year jail term for corruption, and authorities have pursued a number of his allies on corruption allegations.

Lawmaker Ahsan Iqbal says officials from the National Accountability Bureau stopped their vehicle as they were entering Lahore on Thursday and arrested Abbasi.

Authorities are investigating Abbasi’s role in awarding a contract to a liquefied natural gas company in which the former prime minister was a shareholder. He has denied any wrongdoing.

