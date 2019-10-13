Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned during a joint press conference that Iran would respond to any threats, saying it was a “big mistake” to think it wouldn’t do so.

His remarks come days after a mysterious attack on an Iranian oil tanker in the Red Sea off the coast of Saudi Arabia.

Rouhani said that his country is still investigating the incident and has some evidence on the attack’s source, without elaborating further.

