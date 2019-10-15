Khan’s visit comes after he traveled Sunday to Iran, where he met President Hassan Rouhani and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
His mediation efforts also come after Tehran said Friday that missiles struck an Iranian oil tanker traveling through the Red Sea near Saudi Arabia. Iran has published images of damage done to the tanker. Saudi Arabia denies being involved in the incident.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD