“Let him die,” read one protest sign, a sentiment repeated on numerous social media posts and news comments since Erekat’s transfer Sunday from his West Bank home to Jerusalem’s Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital.

Erekat, 65, remains in critical but stable condition and his presence is driving an intense debate about Israel’s obligations to help “the enemy,” as many Israelis have characterized the Palestinian’ longtime chief diplomatic negotiator.

“The State of Israel should not try to save the life of someone who profits from the murder of Jews,” protester Herzl Hajaj told the Jewish Press website. His 22-year-old-daughter Shir was killed in 2017 when a Palestinian driver rammed a group of soldiers.

Others have complained that it was hypocritical of Erekat to seek treatment in a country he so frequently condemns. Critics noted his recent efforts to bring Israel to trial in the International Criminal Court and persuade the European Union to ban agricultural products from Jewish settlements in the West Bank.

Other Israelis have pushed back on the criticism, including former diplomats who say Erekat has been a fierce opponent but one who has consistently condemned violence.

“Despicable,” Israeli negotiator Gilead Sher said in a tweet denouncing death wishes directed at Erekat. “Even when we completely disagreed, and it happened a lot during hundreds of heated hours of negotiating, I always respected him as a remarkable human being.”

Others said offering aid to the sick and injured was well in keeping with Israeli values and with its tradition of offering humanitarian aid around the world.

“Treating one of the country’s foremost enemies should serve as a reminder to the public of what is possible when it comes to social responsibility,” commentator Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman wrote in the Jerusalem Post.

Erekat has been at the center of Palestinian politics and diplomacy for decades, playing key negotiating roles at talks in Madrid, Oslo, Washington and other landmark moments in the long-stalemated conflict. He is a determined proponent of an independent Palestinian state and one one of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’s closest allies.

Erekat’s illness comes at a tense moment between the two sides. The Palestinians cut off all security and financial cooperation with the Israeli government to protest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s avowed plans to annex settlements in the West Bank. The freeze continues even though annexation was shelved as part of Israel’s diplomatic accord with the United Arab Emirates.

Both Israel and the Palestinian territories are also suffering a second wave of coronavirus infections, leading some to assert that Erekat is taking up a bed needed by an Israeli patient.

His doctors disputed that charge.

“No one is being disadvantaged by his care,” said Vernon Van Heerden, the physician in charge of the seven-bed coronavirus ICU ward where Erekat is being treated.

Among the doctors attending Erekat is his daughter, Salam Erekat, who also managed his care at his home in Jericho before his condition worsened.

Some Palestinians, too, have criticized Erekat’s decision to seek medical care in Israel, saying a facility in another Arab country would have been better. Soon after Erekat reported testing positive in early October, Jordan’s foreign minister said his government was ready to have Erekat transferred to Amman.

But Erekat’s history of respiratory disease — he received a lung transplant in the United States three years ago — meant that he needed equipment and expertise not widely available in the region, Van Heerden said.

“It’s very specialized therapy,” he said. “Last-line therapy. If this doesn’t work, there’s nothing else.”

Hadassah, which has multicultural staff and a history of providing care to all parties in the conflict, had no hesitation accepting Erekat, Van Heereden said.

“We have Arab doctors and Jewish doctors, Arab nurses and Jewish nurses taking care of all patients without fear or favor,” he said. “We were delighted to provide any care that he needed.”

Erekat’s arrival had to be approved by the Israeli government, and some politicians said it should have wrung concessions from the Palestinians in exchange for treating one of their leaders. One member of parliament for Netanyahu’s Likud party called the move “a sign of weakness.”

But Benny Gantz, the former army chief of staff who serves as defense minister and alternate prime minister in the coalition government, defended his decision to permit Erekat’s care unconditionally.