The prison escape incident was also an embarrassment for the Israeli security establishment, as the details of its failures became known to the public over the past two weeks. In the hours after 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 6, the men dug a hole through the foundation of their cell and emerged onto a nearby street, directly beneath a watchtower where the guard was asleep. It was later clear that the prison’s architectural firm had posted the facilities blueprints online. Though cellphone blockers were installed in September 2020, they had set off mass protests and hunger strikes by prisoners, as well as objections by Hamas who said that they could harm the prisoners’ health, and were ultimately not used. No flags were raised when the men had requested to be transferred to the same cell before the escape, even though they were all from the nearby area of Jenin and three were considered to have high probability of escape.