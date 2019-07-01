Mourners carry the body of Mohammed Obeid, a 20 year-old Palestinian killed in a clash with Israeli police on June 27, during his funeral in east Jerusalem, Monday, July 1, 2019. (Mahmoud Ilean/Associated Press)

JERUSALEM — A Palestinian man who was killed by Israeli police during clashes in east Jerusalem last week has been laid to rest after his body was released to his family.

Authorities had held the body of 20-year-old Mohammed Obeid since he was fatally shot last Thursday.

The shooting sparked three consecutive nights of clashes between Israeli security forces and residents in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya.

Over 1,000 people took part in Obeid’s funeral, after which Palestinian protesters clashed again with police.

Residents say Obeid was shot during a protest by Palestinian residents of Issawiya against police violence. Police said Obeid threw fireworks at officers.

