The nature of any new agreements remained vague. Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said in a statement only that Israel had committed in writing to honoring its wide range of existing agreements with the Palestinian Authority.

The Israeli military had no comment on the reports, but Israeli security officials confirmed to local media outlets that connections between the sides were being reestablished.

The break-off of ties in May had suspended several types of cooperation between Palestinians and Israel dating back to the Oslo accords of the 1990s.

Coordination between Palestinian and Israeli security forces has entailed the sharing of intelligence and cooperative pursuit of suspected criminals and terrorists. Travel by West Bank residents seeking work and medical care in Israel has been facilitated by coordination among agencies responsible for issuing permits. Tax and duty officials in Israel collected revenue for the governing Palestinian Authority.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas announced the end of cooperation after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was preparing to annex portions of the occupied West Bank in line with President Trump’s plan for the Middle East. That plan, announced in January, proposed annexing settlements amounting to nearly a third of West Bank territory in exchange for a limited Palestinian state, an offer Abbas dismissed as biased in Israel’s favor.

Calls seeking comment from Abbas’s office were not immediately returned.

Abbas said ending cooperation would force Israel to assume its burden as an occupying power, solely responsible for the policing and administrative needs of 5 million Palestinians.

But severing the ties had inflicted mounting hardships on Palestinians themselves. Those needing to cross the checkpoints separating the two sides have had cancel their trips or bypass the Palestinian permitting agencies.

Some permits could be obtained only if applicants went directly to an Israeli civil administration office in the West Bank, an errand that made some Palestinians uncomfortable.

More than 25,000 Palestinians born since the spring have not had their births registered by Israel, complicating international travel for many families to and from Jordan and other countries.

Most significantly, the decline in tax revenue has driven Palestinian Authority finances into crisis. Refusing to accept the funds collected on its behalf by Israel — now totaling more than $800 million, according to Israeli media reports — forced officials to cut the salaries of most of the authority’s 180,000 employees.

Netanyahu’s annexation plans were shelved in August as part of the agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates to normalize their diplomatic and economic relations.

But the Palestinian leadership was angered by the decision of the UAE and two other Arab countries to establish formal ties with Israel while it continued to occupy the West Bank. Palestinian leaders refused to restore cooperation and said they had no guarantee Netanyahu would refrain from reviving his annexation plans at a later date.

Palestinian political observers said officials in Ramallah have been looking for a face-saving way to restore the ties and ease their financial crises. The prospect of a new administration under President-elect Joe Biden, expected to be more sympathetic to Palestinian concerns, may have given Abbas an opening to reverse course.

Shtayyeh, in his statement, said he hoped “that the new U.S. administration under Biden would support the two-state solution on the basis of ‘land for peace.’ ”

Hamas, the militant group that governs the Gaza Strip and a rival of Abbas’s Fatah party, has frequently equated cooperation between the Palestinian Authority and Israel as collaboration with Israel, and the group slammed Tuesday’s announcement.

Hamas “strongly condemns the Palestinian Authority’s decision to return to the relationship with the criminal Zionist occupation,” the group said in a statement. “We call on the Palestinian Authority to immediately withdraw from this decision and abandon this bet on Biden, as he will not liberate the land, protect rights and expel the occupation.”