UNITED NATIONS — The Palestinians and their supporters are asking the U.N. General Assembly to adopt a resolution seeking investigations into events in Gaza and recommendations to ensure the protection of Palestinian civilians.

The move follows the U.S. veto of a Kuwait-sponsored resolution on June 1 asking Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to report on ways to protect Palestinian civilians including an “international protection mechanism.”

Palestinian U.N. Ambassador Riyad Mansour and Arab and Islamic representatives met Friday with Assembly President Miroslav Lajcak to officially request a meeting to vote on a non-binding resolution.

Mansour said “most likely” the 193-member world body will be next Wednesday.

Last December, the General Assembly voted overwhelmingly to demand that President Donald Trump renounce his recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital after the U.S. vetoed a similar measure.

