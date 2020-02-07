On Thursday, Israeli warplanes launched airstrikes at targets in southern Syria, according to Syrian state media. Russian Air Force spokesman Igor Konashenkov said the incident followed airstrikes launched by four Israeli F-16 fighter jets.
The incident comes a month after a Ukrainian passenger jet was shot down by a missile launched by Iran, shortly after taking off from Tehran, killing all 176 passengers and crew.
The Ukrainian jet was hit by a member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the tense hours after Iran fired retaliatory strikes at U.S. positions in Iraq after the United States killed a senior Iranian commander, Qasem Soleimani.
According to Konashenkov, Israeli fighter jets fired eight missiles at targets near Damascus early Thursday and Syria forces fired anti-aircraft missile defense systems. He said the plane that narrowly avoided being hit was traveling from Tehran to Damascus.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a U.K.-based monitoring group, said airstrikes Thursday hit the positions of Iran-backed militia, killing 23 people, including Syrian and Iranian fighters.
In recent weeks Syrian forces backed by Russian airstrikes and Iran-backed fighters have mounted attacks in the northwest of the country in a bid to crush the last stronghold of opposition to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.