On Thursday, Israeli warplanes launched airstrikes at targets in southern Syria, according to Syrian state media. Russian Air Force spokesman Igor Konashenkov said the incident followed airstrikes launched by four Israeli F-16 fighter jets.

The incident comes a month after a Ukrainian passenger jet was shot down by a missile launched by Iran, shortly after taking off from Tehran, killing all 176 passengers and crew.

The Ukrainian jet was hit by a member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the tense hours after Iran fired retaliatory strikes at U.S. positions in Iraq after the United States killed a senior Iranian commander, Qasem Soleimani.

According to Konashenkov, Israeli fighter jets fired eight missiles at targets near Damascus early Thursday and Syria forces fired anti-aircraft missile defense systems. He said the plane that narrowly avoided being hit was traveling from Tehran to Damascus.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a U.K.-based monitoring group, said airstrikes Thursday hit the positions of Iran-backed militia, killing 23 people, including Syrian and Iranian fighters.

