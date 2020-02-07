MOSCOW — An Airbus A320 jet carrying 172 passengers was nearly shot down on its approach to the Syrian capital, Damascus, shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday after Syria fired anti-aircraft missiles in response to an attack, according to a Russian Air Force spokesman, RIA Novosti reported Friday.

The plane diverted safely to Russia’s nearby Khmeimim military air base, he said.

On Thursday, Israeli warplanes launched airstrikes at targets in southern Syria, according to Syrian state media. Russian Air Force spokesman Igor Konashenkov said the incident followed airstrikes launched by four Israeli F-16 fighter jets.

The incident comes a month after a Ukrainian passenger jet was shot down by a missile launched by Iran, shortly after taking off from Tehran, killing all 176 passengers and crew.

The Ukrainian jet was hit by a member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the tense hours after Iran fired retaliatory strikes at U.S. positions in Iraq after the United States killed a senior Iranian commander, Qasem Soleimani.

According to Konashenkov, Israeli fighter jets fired eight missiles at targets near Damascus early Thursday and Syria forces fired anti-aircraft missile defense systems. He said the plane that narrowly avoided being hit was traveling from Tehran to Damascus.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a U.K.-based monitoring group, said airstrikes Thursday hit the positions of Iran-backed militia, killing 23 people, including Syrian and Iranian fighters.

In recent weeks Syrian forces backed by Russian airstrikes and Iran-backed fighters have mounted attacks in the northwest of the country in a bid to crush the last stronghold of opposition to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.