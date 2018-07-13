CAIRO — Egypt’s railway authority says a passenger train has derailed on a railway track in Cairo’s twin city, Giza.

The authority says Friday’s accident took place when three of the train’s carriages derailed near Badrashin station close to Giza. It added that lifting tools, cranes and maintenance teams were dispatched to the site.

It was not immediately clear what caused the derailment or if there were any fatalities.

Ahmed Mohie, a health minister assistant, told Al Ahram news agency that at least 34 people were wounded and taken to hospital for treatment.

Egypt’s railway system has a poor safety record, mostly blamed on decades of badly maintained equipment and poor management.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.