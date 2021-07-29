“Israel can do this because we have the doses,” said Eyal Leshem an infectious-disease specialist at Sheba Medical Center in central Israel. “But also, unlike other countries which don’t have the regulatory flexibility to say this is an emergency, Israel has decided, strategically, is that it is willing to move on with intervention that is reasonable, clinically and scientifically, but not yet proven. It’s not the way we traditionally regulate and approve and distribute vaccines, but these are not normal times.”