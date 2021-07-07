“In January 2020, he told me if you really want to go back to the Philippines, just pay the $500 and you can go back in a week,” recounted Ortega. She said she was told that the money was to pay for immigration fines, but that this did not happen. In October, the same staff member requested Ortega pay another $200, she said. The Post has seen the receipts she was provided by the staff member for these payments.