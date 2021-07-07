After fleeing abusive employers, many of the women had been marooned for more than a year and a half in a shelter in the embassy, where some said they faced further mistreatment, including the denial of meals as punishment for small transgressions and confiscation of their cellphones.
Citing The Post’s reporting, Teodoro Locsin Jr., the Philippine secretary of foreign affairs, said in a tweet earlier this year: “I am emptying the shelters of all wards — no later than next flight out; sending a team to do it. It won’t happen again.”
Locsin said that he would “wring the necks” of embassy staff, and that “hell is coming.”
The Department of Foreign Affairs announced Wednesday that police had arrested a trafficker in the Philippines on the basis of affidavits from Filipinas in Syria, which were collected as a result of The Post article. The department identified the suspect as Paksatul Anding y Idres and called her the “most influential trafficker victimizing Filipinas in Syria.”
The Philippine government also has removed the ambassador to Syria, Alex Lamadrid, and other embassy staff, according to Philippine media reports.
In interviews The Post conducted with 17 of these women over Facebook Messenger, they said they were denied salaries they had been promised as domestic servants, overworked and, at times, subjected to physical and sexual attacks by their employers. The women also described the desperate situation they faced inside the Philippine Embassy.
The Post report prompted widespread media coverage in the Philippines and sparked hearings by the Philippine Senate in March and May. Some officers from the Philippines’ Bureau of Immigration were fired for allegedly taking bribes to facilitate the trafficking, and the government announced it had placed 28 officers under investigation. The Senate hearings also probed fake passport syndicates that enabled underage girls to be trafficked. Some were as young as 12 years old.
The women held in the embassy were repatriated in groups between February and June, according to the Philippine government. The Philippine Embassy in Syria tweeted June 26 that “for the first time in history,” the shelter is empty.
In January, 35 women had been staying in the embassy. After the Philippine government announced that it intended to bring the women home, the number of Filipinas in the embassy swelled to 55, with some women taking the risky step of trying to flee their employers to seize the chance to leave Syria, according to interviews with several Filipinas. The embassy said six women were also released from Syrian jails, where they had been held on various charges such as lacking a proper visa.
But not all the Filipinas trafficked to Syria have been able to secure help and return home.
One 32-year-old woman who was interviewed late last year said she had been held in a house against her will for 18 months. She said she could not escape because there were guards at the front gate.
Contacted again last month, the woman said she was desperate to join the repatriation program and had sent several emails to the embassy asking for help.
“I’m so stressed here. I asked them to help me go home,” said the woman, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because she feared for her safety. “The embassy is not answering.”
Four of the women who were recently flown home provided new details in interviews about their mistreatment by embassy staff, including allegations they had been pressured to hand over money and kept in solitary confinement.
Lucy Ortega, 40 — who said she was trafficked to Syria in 2011, subjected to violent abuse and repeatedly had her head shaved by her employer to prevent any strands from falling on the floor — managed to escape and reach the embassy. There, she said, a staffer asked her for money.
“In January 2020, he told me if you really want to go back to the Philippines, just pay the $500 and you can go back in a week,” recounted Ortega. She said she was told that the money was to pay for immigration fines, but that this did not happen. In October, the same staff member requested Ortega pay another $200, she said. The Post has seen the receipts she was provided by the staff member for these payments.
She ultimately spent 19 months in the embassy before being flown home.
For Daisy Mingming, 40, her treatment by embassy staff, which included being put in solitary confinement, led her to attempt suicide last July. “I was alone and nobody was allowed to talk to me,” Mingming said. “I felt hopeless.”
She was hospitalized and then jailed — attempting suicide is a crime in Syria — before being repatriated to the Philippines in February.
Several of the women interviewed, including Ortega and Mingming, said they recently have been pressured not to speak with the media. Mingming said, for instance, that an embassy official “called me up and asked if I could retract whatever I have divulged to the media. . . . She also told me to stop posting about the problems with the embassy on Facebook.”
The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs did not respond to requests for comment about the allegations raised against embassy employees.