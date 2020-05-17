The Stolt Apal was around 75 nautical miles (86 miles/140 kilometres) off Yemen’s coast when the attack took place, and it has since resumed its voyage.
This was the ninth reported attack in the Gulf of Aden this year, according to maritime security firm Dryad Global.
Many vessels transiting the Gulf of Aden have armed guards abroad because of the threat of piracy.
