It was unclear what caused the accident; police were investigating.
Road accidents are common in Pakistan where traffic laws are poorly enforced.
The country’s southwestern Baluchistan province lies on a key smuggling route. It borders Iran, from where smuggling contraband fuel is common due to significant difference in fuel prices in the two countries. In January, 27 people were killed in Baluchistan in a collision between a bus and an oil tanker.
