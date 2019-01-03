JERUSALEM — Israeli police say five officers have been injured by stone-throwing settlers while evacuating an illegal West Bank settlement outpost.

Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld says the Israeli forces were enforcing a court-ordered evacuation on Thursday when they were pelted with rocks and stones. Police then arrested two settlers in the area of Amona.

The outpost was evacuated two years ago but a small group of settlers returned there in protest recently amid an outburst of Palestinian violence.

