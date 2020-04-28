The police said the 62-year-old woman, who was moderately to seriously wounded, and the 19-year-old assailant, who was seriously wounded, were taken to hospital for treatment. They did not identify the attacker.
The attack took place in Kfar Saba, a town near Tel Aviv.
Israel has seen a series of shootings, stabbings and car-ramming attacks in recent years, mostly carried out by lone attackers with no apparent links to armed groups. Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups have praised the attacks but have not claimed them.
