He said that Iran’s latest nuclear-related actions raise concerns that Tehran “is positioning itself to have the option of a rapid nuclear breakout.”

Iran this week began injecting uranium gas into centrifuges at the Fordow enrichment facility near the city of Qom. It was revealed as a covert site for Iranian nuclear activities in 2009 and the nuclear deal prohibited Iran from enriching uranium or even bringing fissile material onto the premises.

“It is now time for all nations to reject this regime’s nuclear extortion and take serious steps to increase pressure. Iran’s continued and numerous nuclear provocations demand such action,” Pompeo said.

President Trump withdrew from the multilateral agreement that restricted Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief and reimposed a harsh embargo on the Iranian economy a year ago.

Since then, Iran has breached several of the accord’s restrictions, including caps on the size and purity of its enriched uranium stockpile.

