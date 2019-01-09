Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left center, walks alongside Iraq's parliamentary speaker, Mohamed al-Halbousi, right, in Baghdad during his visit to the Iraqi capital Wednesday. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AP)

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made an unannounced visit to Baghdad on Wednesday, meeting with the Iraqi prime minister and other leaders in a bid to demonstrate the United States’ support for a key ally.

Pompeo’s visit is part of a Middle East tour in which the secretary is seeking to reassure partners in the region following President Trump’s abrupt decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria.

It also comes two weeks after Trump made a surprise visit to American troops based in western Iraq the day after Christmas. The president’s hastily planned trip was criticized by many Iraqis for its failure to include a meeting with the country’s leadership.

Pompeo met with Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, President Barham Salih and parliament Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi in Baghdad, expressing his support for their new government, which was formed in late September.

“The Secretary underlined the U.S. commitment to Iraq’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and U.S. support for the new Iraqi government’s efforts to deliver stability, security and prosperity to all Iraqis,” the State Department said in a statement. Referring to the Islamic State, the statement added: “The Secretary also discussed the recent territorial defeat of ISIS in Syria and the continuation of our cooperation with Iraqi Security Forces to ensure ISIS’ lasting defeat throughout the region.”

According to the statement, Pompeo also discussed energy independence, which has emerged as one of the Trump administration’s key strategies for attempting to counter Iranian influence in Iraq. Iraq relies heavily on Iranian gas for electricity supplies.



