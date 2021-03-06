●The pope says the interreligious meeting will aim to show “our conviction that religion must serve the cause of peace and unity among all God’s children.”

BAGHDAD — Pope Francis is meeting with one of the Muslim world’s leading authorities, the reclusive Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani, in an effort to improve ties among religions that have spent centuries spilling one another’s blood.

The Saturday meeting between the pope and the ayatollah figures to be the centerpiece of Francis’s four-day trip in Iraq, given Sistani’s influence in Shiite Islam. He is the preeminent figure for Shiites in Iraq and many across the Middle East — and he rarely opens his door to world leaders.

The meeting, expected to last 30 minutes, is taking place at Sistani’s modest residence, in Najaf, the holiest city for Shiites in Iraq. It is occurring with no media present, and it is unclear if either Francis or Sistani will speak further about their conversation.

But their encounter by itself amounts to a symbolic show to their followers about the importance of cooperation.

That message is all the more pressing given the setting in Iraq, a nation riven by seemingly intractable religious clashes. Christians have fled Iraq in droves. Sunnis and Shiites have jostled for power. And ethnic monitories found themselves violently targeted during the reign of the Islamic State, which several years ago controlled some one-third of Iraqi territory.

Sistani, 90, is seen as a moderating figure in Iraq, and over the years his pronouncements have demonstrated his sway. He has mobilized Iraqis to vote. He has brought down governments. He helped turn the tide against ISIS, issuing a fatwa that called on Iraqis to join the fight against the group. That intervention had unexpected consequences, though, as it also allowed Iran-backed groups — involved in the fight — to deepen their power and influence over the country.

Sistani, though born in Iran, opposes the theocratic theories that underpin the Iranian state. Sistani argues that clerics should be more advisory, rather than interwoven into the decision-making of government. Francis’s meeting is not an endorsement of Sistani’s view, but it could give his followers a sense of encouragement.

Francis has made outreach to different faith leaders a central point of his eight-year papacy. Two years ago, visiting Abu Dhabi, Francis met with the grand imam of Egypt’s Al Azhar mosque, Sheikh Ahmad al-Tayeb, signing a peace manifesto — what they described as a “Document on Human Fraternity.” That deal amounted to a peace agreement from the head of the Roman Catholic Church and an influential Sunni figure that called for an end for “hatred, violence, extremism and blind fanaticism” in the name of religion.