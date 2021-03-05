But some have questioned why he is choosing to make the trip now. Militias are competing for power and launching rocket attacks. The Islamic State has been beaten back, but not fully eliminated. And coronavirus cases have climbed higher and higher over the past month, prompting the Iraqi government to impose a curfew and other restrictions, including against religious gatherings.

Francis is the first pope to visit Iraq. But his trip, for most Iraqis, will be a TV-only event.

Before leaving, Francis said he would proceed to Iraq “God willing” and that he had long wanted to visit people “who have suffered so much.” He noted that John Paul II, two decades earlier, had also tried to visit — but the trip was nixed by then-leader Saddam Hussein.

“One cannot disappoint a people for the second time,” Francis said. “Let us pray that this journey can be done well.”

In Iraq, he is expected to speak directly to the reeling Christian community, which has shrunk sevenfold over the past three decades, sometimes because of violence, but also because hundreds of thousands have fled and sought refuge elsewhere.

But Francis’s most important moment will likely come Saturday, when he meets Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, a preeminent figure in Shiite Islam. The reclusive al-Sistani, 90, almost never leaves his home, in the holy city of Najaf, so Francis will come to his doorstep. Vatican authorities have said little about the specifics of the meeting.

Al-Sistani is widely seen as a moderating force in Iraq. Marco Politi, a papal biographer, said Francis has been trying to reach out to authorities in other religions, as a way to reduce sectarianism.

“This visit is part of his vision of what the world should look like after the pandemic, where one should deal both with economic problems and the problems of peace,” Politi said. “This is where the essential role of religions working together comes into play.”

Francis, 84, has been vaccinated against the coronavirus, as has the Vatican entourage that will be traveling with him. But some health experts have argued that the papal trip will push the risk onto crowds of people who do not have the same protections. Iraq only this week received its first modest dose of Chinese vaccines.

The Vatican has said most events will be kept small, but thousands are expected at an outdoor stadium event Sunday in Irbil. That goes well beyond the protocols Francis has kept at the Vatican, where audiences with the public have been suspended.

Francis on Friday is scheduled to meet with Iraqi civil leaders, and also speak to bishops and other religious figures at the Our Lady of Salvation Church, where in 2010 gunmen from an affiliate of al-Qaeda killed 58 people.

Francis later in his trip will also get a vivid look at the destruction wrought by the Islamic State. He will travel to territory that was once at the heart of their self-declared caliphate, visiting a mostly-destroyed church that the terrorist group had used for its administration.

Davide Bernocchi, the Iraqi country representative for the Catholic Relief Services, said that as the fight against ISIS has subsided, a humanitarian disaster remains, with more than one million people still displaced. Plummeting oil prices have drained the government coffers. And the coronavirus has only amplified crushing economic problems.