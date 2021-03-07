● In Mosul, he will lead a prayer for the victims of war and then visit a Christian community in the town of Qaraqosh before leading mass from a stadium in Irbil.

IRBIL, Iraq — Pope Francis was set on Sunday to visit the traumatized city of Mosul, praying for victims of war in a church demolished by airstrikes that was once used by the Islamic State.

The third day of Francis’s four-day trip through Iraq, the first to the country by a pope, takes him across Iraq’s north, including to the autonomous Kurdish region. Francis’s visit creates a stunning contrast — the leader of the Roman Catholic Church coming to an area that, only four years earlier, was controlled by a terrorist group that killed religious minorities and vowed in its propaganda to conquer the Christian West.

But in the aftermath of that period, the area is far from recovered. Disputes between Sunnis, Shiites and Kurds over territory and ideals still simmer. More than a million people remain displaced. ISIS has been pushed from its territory, but tiny pockets of loyalists work underground. Christians, under the threat of conversion and violence, have fled the region in droves — a dynamic that church officials hope Francis’s trip can help reverse.

In the old city of west Mosul, religious officials and congregants waited for the pope’s arrival amid the ruins of Church Square, which was used by ISIS as an administrative building, including a jail and court..

On Sunday morning, the pope’s face loomed from bright banners on its stone walls, and the podium awaiting him was flooded with light.

Given the tension in the region, the pope’s trip — and in particular this day — represents a significant security challenge. The pope will travel to Mosul by helicopter, which is outside the Kurdish autonomous region, along with a small group of journalists. Security forces fanned out

After offering his prayer in Mosul, the pontiff will meet with a Christian community in the city of Qaraqosh, and then hold an afternoon Mass at a stadium in Irbil.