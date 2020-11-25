By Associated PressNovember 25, 2020 at 8:38 AM ESTDUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Private security firm says mine explodes, damaging oil tanker off Saudi Arabia near Yemen border in Red Sea.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy