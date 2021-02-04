His wife, Monika Borgmann, and his sister had posted on social media earlier that Lokman was not answering his phone for hours and he had not been seen since Wednesday evening.
The circumstances of Slim’s death were not clear and there were no immediate details.
The security official, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity in line with regulations, said an investigation is underway to determine what happened.
Slim and his wife lived in the southern suburbs of Beirut where they ran Umam Productions, a film production house. His family owns a publishing house and Slim often hosted public debates and political forums.
