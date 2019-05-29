In this May 23, 2016 photo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Israeli defense minister Avigdor Liberman sit in the Knesset. (Sebastian Scheiner/AP)

As Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu struggled to form a government just hours before his deadline on Wednesday, all eyes in Israel were on his former defense minister, Avigdor Liberman, who has been stubbornly holding out from joining the coalition.

In case Netanyahu fails to bring him on board before the midnight deadline, his Likud party has already forwarded legislation to call for new elections and dissolve the 120-seat parliament, known as the Knesset, to prevent Israel’s President Rivlin Reuven from offering his rivals a chance to form a government.

Former Israeli military chief-of-staff Benny Gantz of the opposition Blue and White party has asked for the opportunity to do so. There also is the possibility that the president could tap another member of Likud more able to reach across the aisle to the opposition to form a ruling coalition.

Such a scenario, however, would not only leave Netanyahu without Israel’s top seat, but also unable to push forward political agreements to guarantee his immunity from looming criminal charges.

The Likud bill to dissolve the Knesset would avoid that situation and it passed its first reading on Monday.

Netanyahu could also potentially form a minority government with a 60-seat coalition without Liberman’s Yisrael Beiteinu’s five seats. It would need to survive a vote of no confidence in the Knesset, which would involve Liberman’s party or another member of the opposition abstaining from blocking it.

Liberman, who is staunchly secular, is insisting on the passage — without amendment — of a bill that sets quotas for drafting the ultra-Orthodox into the military. Ultra-Orthodox parties, which hold 16 seats in Netanayhu’s proposed coalition, are insisting it’s eased.

A ruling from the Supreme Court means the government must pass legislation to change the current system of generous exemptions.

The two also have a fractious history, with Liberman quitting his post as defense minister last year in protest of Netanyahu’s policy in Gaza.

[Israel just held elections, but it might have a do-over]

It remains unclear whether Liberman will bend before midnight, with a new round of elections costing Israel millions of dollars to hold. It would also present another road-bump for the long-awaited White House peace plan. Presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner is scheduled to arrive in Israel this week for talks ahead of a Bahrain summit on the economic part of the plan.

“Going to elections only because Bibi failed in forming a government is democratic theft,” Blue and White party’s Yair Lapid tweeted Wednesday, calling on Netanyahu to allow Gantz a turn at forming a coalition in line with past precedent. “Anything else is an unprecedented act of political and democratic deception.”

If the Knesset dissolves itself before midnight, the mandate will not pass onto the president to make a new pick to form a government. Under the Israeli parliamentary system, the prime minister is not necessarily the leader of the largest bloc in parliament, but the person able to form a government.

In 2009, when Tzipi Livni failed to form a government despite her Kadima party winning the most seats in elections, it opened the way for Netanyahu to do so and become prime minister.

“This is Liberman’s last stand,” said Israeli political analyst Dahlia Scheindlin. “He’s got his five seats but he’s not in a position to negotiate for much. Maybe he’s playing for leverage, or it’s possible he’s decided this is the sword he’s going to fall on.”

However, she said, it is unlikely that his party will want to be seen as responsible for dragging Israel into expensive new elections. The Jerusalem Post on Wednesday ran a front-page story on how a new election would cost Israeli taxpayers more than $130 million, and since election days are a holiday in Israel, the economy would lose a further $500 million.

Miriam Berger in Ramallah, West Bank contributed to this report.

Read more

Netanyahu’s supporters push a bill to give him immunity as indictments loom

Israel’s Netanyahu, facing indictment, sets out to build a coalition that will stand by him

Trump Town: Netanyahu wants to repay Trump’s Golan move with a community named in his honor

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news