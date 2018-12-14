AMMAN, Jordan — Hundreds of people have protested in Jordan’s capital against the government’s planned tax increases and high youth unemployment.

Some protesters near the prime minister’s office scuffled with riot police who fired several rounds of tear gas. Several people dropped to the ground in coughing fits.

It marked the first time police and protesters clashed since regular Thursday night protests resumed several weeks ago.

Previous demonstrations in the spring forced the resignation of then-Prime Minister Hani Mulki who was replaced by economist Omar Razzaz.

Razzaz promised a more inclusive style of governing, but is also under pressure from international lenders to cut the government’s large deficit.

Jordan’s economy has been hit by the fallout from years of conflict in neighboring Syria and Iraq, including trade disruptions and an influx of refugees.

