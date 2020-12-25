The attack took place in a rural area in Houthi-controlled Ibb province, where most inhabitants have resisted Houthi rule. Photos of al-Ashari’s children hugging her coffin have circulated on social media outlets and anti-Houthi Yemeni news websites.
The Associated Press reached out to four Houthi officials but all declined to comment.
The conflict in Yemen erupted in 2014 when Iran-backed Shiite rebels, known as Houthis, overran the country’s northern parts and the capital Sanaa, forcing the U.N recognized government to flee to the south. Since 2015, Houthis have been fighting a Saudi-led and U.S.-backed military coalition that seeks to reinstate the government of President Abdel Rabbo Masour Hadi.
The war in the Arab world’s poorest country has killed more than 112,000 people, including thousands of civilians. The conflict has also resulted in the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.
Muammar al-Iryani, information minister in the U.N.-recognized government, criticized the attack Friday as “an outrageous terror crime” that attests to “the barbarism of Houthi militias.”
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.