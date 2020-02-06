The crash represents the most-serious incident ever to face the long-haul carrier in its 34-year history. While the 300 passengers and crew onboard the Boeing 777-300 escaped with their lives even as high winds blew away some of plane’s evacuation slides, a subsequent explosion that engulfed the aircraft in flames killed a firefighter on the ground.
“The flight crew reliance on automation and lack of training in flying go-arounds from close to the runway surface ... significantly affected the flight crew performance in a critical flight situation which was different to that experienced by them during their simulated training flights,” the report said.
Emirates did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
