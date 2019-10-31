The steel mill is in the town of Hersin, about 380 kilometers, or 240 miles, southwest of the capital, Tehran.

There was no word on what had caused the explosion.

Iranian media occasionally report similar incidents at industrial sites, most of them blamed on disregard for health and safety measures. Also, Iran’s aging factories have suffered from years of Western sanctions.

Last year, an explosion at a battery factory in southeastern Tehran injured 21 workers.

