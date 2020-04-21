NNA said a pump action rifle and a Kalashnikov assault rifle were used in the shootings.
Two Lebanese and five Syrians were found dead in three separate locations in the village of Baakline, local LBC TV reported.
Such shootings in Lebanon, where many people keep rifles or pistols in their homes, are rare.
Lebanon is home to more than a million Syrian refugees and other Syrians who are residents.
