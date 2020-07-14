In September 2010, a blast at a military parade in the city of Mahabad close to Iran’s borders with Iraq and Turkey, killed 12 and wounded 75.
Officials at the time blamed Kurdish separatists for the attack, though it was not clear if the executed men were Kurds.
Iranian forces in the border zone have clashed for years with Kurdish rebels from the Iranian wing of the Kurdistan Workers Party, which also has fighters based in Turkey and Iraq.
The group in Iran has generally not targeted civilians in its campaign for greater rights for the Kurdish minority, raising the prospect that the bomb might have gone off prematurely.
Kurdish resentments have grown in recent years, buoyed by Kurdish control of areas in northern Iraq. In one incident, the death of a Kurdish maid at a hotel in the northwestern city of Mahabad in May 2015 sparked unrest by local Kurds as opposition groups alleged Iranian security forces somehow had a hand in it.
