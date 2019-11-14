It attributed three attacks to al-Qaida militants and the remaining six to other or unknown sources.

Yemen’s conflict began with the 2014 takeover of northern and central Yemen by the Houthis, driving out the internationally recognized government from the capital, Sanaa. A Saudi-led coalition entered the war on the side of the government in March 2015.

The Yemen Archive is an open-source platform that documents human rights violations in Yemen.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD