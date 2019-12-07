Only 4% have served as a lawmaker in parliament in the past and some 9% are female hopefuls.
The elections will be a gauge of the popularity of moderate and reformist camps that President Hassan Rouhani represents after November unrest over government-set gas prices.
A constitutional watchdog, the Guardian Council, vets and must approve those wishing to run in the elections for 290 seats.
