The report did not say whether the drone was a military or commercially available device.

Provincial governor Gholamreza Shariati told IRNA that the drone belonged to a “foreign” country and that parts of the drone had been recovered in a nearby lagoon.

Shariati said the drone violated Iran’s airspace.

In June, Iran shot down a U.S. surveillance drone in the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran said the drone “violated” its territorial airspace, while the U.S. called the missile fire “an unprovoked attack” in international airspace over the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf.

Regional tensions remain high over Tehran’s collapsing nuclear deal with world powers, which the U.S. unilaterally withdrew from over a year ago.

