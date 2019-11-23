Swedish news agency TT said Friday that al-Shammari, who assumed his post in June, is registered to live in a Stockholm suburb.

Swedish newspaper Expressen reported Saturday he moved to Sweden in 2011, received citizenship in 2015 and was reported to authorities, along with his wife, earlier this month for suspected benefits fraud. He allegedly continued to claim social payments years after returning to Iraq.

Sweden and its Nordic neighbors are known for providing generous social benefits.

