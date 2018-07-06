JERUSALEM — Israeli media say the country’s Supreme Court has suspended the planned demolition of a Bedouin hamlet in the West Bank amid international opposition to the move.

The Haaretz newspaper and other media are reporting that the court issued a temporary injunction late on Thursday, giving the state until July 11 to respond to an appeal against razing the site. The court approved demolishing it in May.

Israel claims the Khan al-Ahmar encampment of corrugated shacks was illegally built and has offered to resettle residents seven miles away.

But critics say it’s nearly impossible to get a building permit from Israel and that the site’s demolition and removal of its 180 or so residents is a ploy to clear the way for Israeli settlements.

