After 24 hours of painstaking digging, the teams had still not found any sign of life or evidence of bodies, rescue worker Qassem Khatter told reporters at the scene. “Until now there is nothing,” he said.
The search was briefly suspended late Thursday after Lebanese authorities said they needed to bring a crane that would not be available until Friday morning. But it resumed after furious protesters converged on the scene and threatened to continue the search themselves.
The news that signs of life had been detected a month after the devastating explosion raised hopes across Beirut that some good news may yet emerge from the wreckage of the city.
But it also raised new questions about the rigor of the Lebanese authorities’ search and rescue operations in the wake of the blast. The collapsed building, once an elegant, but dilapidated four-story house that hosted a tequila bar on the ground floor, lies on a well-trodden route and has been photographed multiple times by Beirutis as one of the more vivid examples of the devastation.
A French team reported that its sniffer dog detected a smell at the scene last week but that no one followed through, said Edward Bitar of the group Live Love Lebanon, which is helping the rescue effort.
People in the area said they told the authorities two weeks ago that they could smell bodies at the site. “We told you two weeks ago there is a soul there, but we heard nothing from you,” a woman shouted at security forces when they briefly suspended the search overnight.