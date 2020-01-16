Jewish Power’s top candidates for the Knesset are successors of the late rabbi Meir Kahane, who advocated the forced removal of Palestinians and a Jewish theocracy. Kahane’s Kach party was banned from the Israeli parliament in the 1980s, and the U.S. classified his Jewish Defense League as a terrorist group.

The bloc, whose constituents are hard-line religious Israelis, many of them West Bank settlers, has been riven by traditionalists who tend to follow the conservative policy directives of rabbis and a more liberal stream, led by Defense Minister Naftali Bennett who has sought to broaden his party’s appeal. Bennett will head the right-wing union going into the March 2 vote.

Bennett broke off from the Jewish Home party because of those disagreements, forming a list called the New Right which failed to reach the electoral threshold in the first round of polls in April. For the second vote in September, the religious-nationalist parties united under one banner, with the popular hard-line former justice minister, Ayelet Shaked leading the list.

Israel will vote for the third time in under a year in March, after the two previous elections ended inconclusively, with no party leader able to form a governing coalition.