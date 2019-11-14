The statement adds that activists are denied the chance to raise awareness about the country’s “deepening human rights crisis” before the international community.
The U.N. Human Rights Council is currently meeting in the Swiss capital, Geneva, where it will draft recommendations regarding the human rights situation in Egypt.
Egypt’s rights record under President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi has drawn growing international criticism following a crackdown on dissent and media freedoms.
