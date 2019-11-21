Aisha is daughter of Khairat el-Shater, long seen as the Brotherhood’s most powerful leader. He has been jailed since 2013 after the military overthrow of Egypt’s Islamist president Mohamed Morsi.
The group says that Aisha has been subjected to severe beating and electric shocks while in detention. Amnesty International’s Najia Bounaim has also urged authorities to end Aisha’s solitary confinement.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD