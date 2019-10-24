B’Tselem says 238 Palestinians have lost their homes this year, including 127 minors. The second highest number of demolitions on record was in 2016, when 92 homes were demolished.
Israeli officials did not respond to requests for comment.
Israel occupied east Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza in the 1967 Mideast war, lands the Palestinians want for their future state. Israel considers the entire city its capital.
