A statement from HRW quotes their family members as saying the kidnappers apparently sought to use the six as bargaining chips to secure the release of an imprisoned man.

Abductions are common in Libya, which has been engulfed in chaos for years. Fighting over the capital, Tripoli, has raged since April between forces loyal to the U.N.-backed government and the self-styled Libyan National Army trying to take the city.

