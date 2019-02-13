CAIRO — An international rights group says Egypt has executed three Muslim Brotherhood members sentenced to death following torture and beatings to extract confessions.

Wednesday’s statement from Amnesty International says the executions brought the total number of Islamists executed in Egypt to six within a span of two weeks.

The three were convicted of killing a police officer in Cairo in Sep. 2013.

The other three were executed last week. They were convicted last year for the 2014 killing of a judge’s son in the Nile Delta town of Mansoura.

Amnesty’s Najia Bounaim says the developments “mark an alarming escalation in executions so far this year,” and the six executed were sentenced “based on confessions they said were extracted under torture.”

There was no immediate comment from authorities.

