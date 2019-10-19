The Egyptian Center for Economic and Social Rights says around 3,700 people including journalists, activists and foreign nationals, were arrested in the past month. More than 800 people have been released.
U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet called for releasing those arrested “solely for exercising their rights.”
Police rapidly dispersed the small street protests in Cairo and several other cities on Sept. 20.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD