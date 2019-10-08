Egyptian Center for Economic and Social Rights reported that 17 other suspects were released separately, late on Monday.

More than 2,000 people, including journalists, activists and foreign nationals, were arrested in the past three weeks, according to right lawyers. Authorities have since released hundreds.

Police rapidly dispersed small street protests on Sept. 20 in the capital, Cairo, and several other cities, triggering a sweeping security clampdown.

